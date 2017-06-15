Contents
Letters
James Grainger, Josh Beer, Noam Chomsky, Jackson Lears, Philip Murphy, Annalena McAfee, Paul Sutton, David Watson, Harry Marsh, Jack Blum, David Elstein, Jim Chaplin
James Wood
- Thomas Hardy: Half A Londoner by Mark Ford
Alex de Waal
The Nazis Used It, We Use It: Famine as a Weapon of War
Ian Jack
- What Next: How to Get the Best from Brexit by Daniel Hannan
- The Bad Boys of Brexit: Tales of Mischief, Mayhem & Guerrilla Warfare in the EU Referendum Campaign by Arron Banks
- All Out War: The Full Story of How Brexit Sank Britain’s Political Class by Tim Shipman
Jérôme Tubiana
Short Cuts: Migrant Smugglers
Mike Jay
- Mad-Doctors in the Dock: Defending the Diagnosis, 1760-1913 by Joel Peter Eigen
Sara Roy
If Israel were smart: In Gaza
Fredric Jameson
No Magic, No Metaphor: ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’
John-Paul Stonard
At the Palace Museum: Chinese Painting
Michael Hofmann
- Dear Friend, from My Life I Write to You in Your Life by Yiyun Li
Clare Bucknell
- The Correspondence of Samuel Richardson with Lady Bradshaigh and Lady Echlin edited by Peter Sabor
Adam Smyth
- Paper: Paging through History by Mark Kurlansky
Sadiah Qureshi
- Black and British: A Forgotten History by David Olusoga
Stephen Knight
Poem: ‘Where This Train Terminates’
Denis Feeney
- Virgil’s Ascanius: Imagining the Future in the ‘Aeneid’ by Anne Rogerson
Michael Wood
At the Movies: From ‘Alien’ to ‘Covenant’
Christopher Tayler
- The Seventh Function of Language by Laurent Binet, translated by Sam Taylor
Inigo Thomas
Diary: My Father, Hugh Thomas