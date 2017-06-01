Contents
John Lanchester
Between Victoria and Vauxhall: The Election
Letters
David Campbell, Laurie Taylor, Hilary Rose, Karl Sabbagh, Joan Cashin, Adrian Bowyer, George Scialabba, Derek Robinson, Gavin Stamp
Colin Burrow
- House of Names by Colm Tóibín
Nicholas Faith
The Partisan Coffee House
Jan-Werner Müller
- Europe’s Last Chance: Why the European States Must Form a More Perfect Union by Guy Verhofstadt
James Meek
Short Cuts: Fan-Owned Politics
Andrew O’Hagan
- Mail Men: The Unauthorised Story of the ‘Daily Mail’, the Paper that Divided and Conquered Britain by Adrian Addison
Joanne O’Leary
- Jackself by Jacob Polley
Tim Barker
- Crude Volatility: The History and the Future of Boom-Bust Oil Prices by Robert McNally
Adam Mars-Jones
- The Descent of Man by Grayson Perry
Brian Dillon
At the Ikon Gallery
Pankaj Mishra
- The Discovery of Chance: The Life and Thought of Alexander Herzen by Aileen Kelly
Jenny Turner
- Manifestly Haraway: ‘A Cyborg Manifesto’, ‘The Companion Species Manifesto’, Companions in Conversation (with Cary Wolfe) by Donna Haraway
- Staying with the Trouble: Making Kin in the Chthulucene by Donna Haraway
Christopher Turner
- Sex and Suits: The Evolution of Modern Dress by Anne Hollander
- The Suit: Form, Function and Style by Christopher Breward
Abigail Parry
Poem: ‘You Know Who’
Owen Bennett-Jones
- Iraq: The Cost of War by Jeremy Greenstock
Elaine Mokhtefi
Diary: Panthers in Algiers