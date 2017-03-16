Contents
-
Letters
Sarah Walker, Richard Gordon, Christopher Eddy, Peter M. Smith, Clifford Story, Maureen Miller, Michael Trapp, Bruno George, Christopher Lord
-
David Runciman
- Theresa May: The Enigmatic Prime Minister by Rosa Prince
-
Mary Beard
Women in Power: From Medusa to Merkel
-
Bee Wilson
- Claretta: Mussolini’s Last Lover by R.J.B. Bosworth
-
Alice Spawls
At the Pompidou: Twombly’s Literariness
-
Jeremy Harding
Candidate Macron: The French Elections
-
R.W. Johnson
- Power and Glory: France’s Secret Wars with Britain and America, 1945-2016 by R.T. Howard
-
Rivka Galchen
- Kafka: The Early Years by Reiner Stach, translated by Shelley Frisch
-
Theo Tait
- The Blot: A Novel by Jonathan Lethem
- The Blot by Jonathan Lethem and Laurence Rickels
-
Anne Carson
Poem: ‘Fate, Federal Court, Moon’
-
Jeremy Adler
- The Adventures of Simplicius Simplicissimus by Johann Jakob Christoffel von Grimmelshausen, translated by Mike Mitchell
-
J. Jason Mitchell
Short Cuts: The Libyan Coastguard
-
Jonathan Rée
- The Collected Works of Spinoza Vol. II edited and translated by Edwin Curley
-
Gavin Jacobson
- The Coming of the Terror in the French Revolution by Timothy Tackett
-
George Letsas
Brexit and the Constitution
-
Harry Strawson
Diary: The British National Corpus