Contents
-
Colm Tóibín
- Diane Arbus: Portrait of a Photographer by Arthur Lubow
- Silent Dialogues: Diane Arbus and Howard Nemerov by Alexander Nemerov
-
Letters
Benjamin Letzler, Harry Harmer, Markus Eichhorn, Christopher Prendergast, Miles Beard, Gordon Kerry, Udith Dematagoda, Jonathan Spencer, Thomas Meaney
-
Tony Wood
- Return to Cold War by Robert Legvold
- Should We Fear Russia? by Dmitri Trenin
- Who Lost Russia? How the World Entered a New Cold War by Peter Conradi
-
Adam Shatz
The Deep State
-
Hugh Wilford
- America’s Dream Palace: Middle East Expertise and the Rise of the National Security State by Osamah F. Khalil
-
Adam Mars-Jones
- Moonglow by Michael Chabon
-
Christopher Tayler
- Nicotine by Nell Zink
- Private Novelist by Nell Zink
-
Barbara Newman
- Anna Komnene: The Life and Work of a Medieval Historian by Leonora Neville
-
Benjamin Kunkel
- The Birth of the Anthropocene by Jeremy Davies
- Capitalism in the Web of Life: Ecology and the Accumulation of Capital by Jason Moore
- Fossil Capital: The Rise of Steam-Power and the Roots of Global Warming by Andreas Malm
-
Karen Solie
Poem: ‘A Miscalculation’
-
Stephen Sedley
Short Cuts: The Supreme Court’s Judgment
-
Tom Stevenson
Flip-Flops and Kalashnikovs: In Libya
-
John Watts
- Henry V: The Conscience of a King by Malcolm Vale
-
Inigo Thomas
At the Queen’s Gallery
-
Deborah Cohen
- Dr James Barry: A Woman ahead of Her Time by Michael du Preez and Jeremy Dronfield
-
August Kleinzahler
Two Poems
-
Gavin Francis
Diary: NHS in Crisis