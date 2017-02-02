Contents
Hilary Mantel
- Margaret Pole: The Countess in the Tower by Susan Higginbotham
Letters
Nikil Saval, Harry Harmer, Annette Bonnell, Harvey Taylor, Edward Black, Jeff Rodman, Roger Morsley-Smith, Graham Loud, Benjamin Ralph, Peter Fernandes, Peter Thornton, Esther Chadwick
Patrick Cockburn
Who supplies the news?: Misreporting in Syria and Iraq
Norman Dombey
North Korea’s Bomb
Isabel Hull
- ‘Lusitania’: The Cultural History of a Catastrophe by Willi Jasper, translated by Stewart Spencer
Adam Mars-Jones
- The Visiting Privilege by Joy Williams
- Ninety-Nine Stories of God by Joy Williams
T.J. Clark
At Tate Britain
William Davies
- The Courage to Act: A Memoir of a Crisis and Its Aftermath by Ben Bernanke
- The End of Alchemy: Money, Banking, and the Future of the Global Economy by Mervyn King
John Lanchester
Short Cuts: Amazon Echo
Jonah Miller
- Accounting for Oneself: Worth, Status and the Social Order in Early Modern England by Alexandra Shepard
Peter Pomerantsev
- Memories: From Moscow to the Black Sea by Teffi, translated by Robert Chandler, Elizabeth Chandler, Anne Marie Jackson and Irina Steinberg
- Rasputin and Other Ironies by Teffi, translated by Robert Chandler, Elizabeth Chandler, Rose France and Anne Marie Jackson
- Subtly Worded by Teffi et al
John Lahr
- Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen
Yonatan Mendel
Activestills
J. Robert Lennon
- 4321 by Paul Auster
Devin Johnston
Poem: ‘A Small Kingdom’
Thomas Meaney
- Rescued from the Nation: Anagarika Dharmapala and the Buddhist World by Steven Kemper
- Tamil: A Biography by David Shulman
- The Seasons of Trouble: Life amid the Ruins of Sri Lanka’s Civil War by Rohini Mohan
Stephen Burt
On the Dickman Brothers
Alison Light
Diary: Raphael Samuel