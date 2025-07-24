just to see how you’re

faring up there

with little company



just the odd bat or hare

that careers around

‘turning the world’



so you tell me. I gather

you snap your fingers

in the face of the east wind



feel the moon groan as she

learns the ropes again

tangled among branches



that you bend, so you say,

to shake her free. You tell me

good will prevail, all



shall be well etcetera,

the same old saws I suspect

you rehearse when you



spot me toiling uphill

in my torn coat, expressly

to listen to your havers.