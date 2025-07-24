Vol. 47 No. 13 · 24 July 2025
Poem

A poem by Kathleen Jamie

Considering a Hike to Yon Tree

just to see how you’re
faring up there
with little company

just the odd bat or hare
that careers around
‘turning the world’

so you tell me. I gather
you snap your fingers
in the face of the east wind

feel the moon groan as she
learns the ropes again
tangled among branches

that you bend, so you say,
to shake her free. You tell me
good will prevail, all

shall be well etcetera,
the same old saws I suspect
you rehearse when you

spot me toiling uphill
in my torn coat, expressly
to listen to your havers.

