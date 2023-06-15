Philip Kitcher is right to insist on the social impact of past philosophy, which I facetiously downplayed in my review of his book (Letters, 1 June). But I think he’s wrong about the trajectory of the field in the last fifty years. ‘Philosophy has turned inward,’ Kitcher writes, ‘generating scores of articles whose topics are “A’s defence of Y-ism against B’s version of the Z-objection” … Setiya and I disagree as to whether we should see this (as I do) as a falling-off.’ In fact, there is a prior disagreement, about the sociology of the discipline. As I argued, the complaint that philosophy is aridly technical and inward-looking was already conventional wisdom in the 1970s. In the twenty years since I left graduate school, philosophers have become more, not less, engaged with empirical psychology, physics, social science, gender studies and critical theory, among other fields. At the same time, more philosophers, including younger figures, are writing for audiences outside academia.

Kitcher’s letter picks apart two lines of defence of philosophy as it is. ‘The bolder of the two,’ he writes, ‘is to take the position that all knowledge is to be valued.’ But that was not my claim. What I argued is that philosophical curiosity is justified even when its object is useless knowledge, as there is value in music even when it fails to meet non-musical needs. To say this is not to imply that all knowledge matters or that it all matters equally, however hard it is to gauge what is, or is not, valuable in itself. Kitcher is right that trade-offs must be made, but that is not a reason to conclude that practical inquiries have absolute priority.

The second defence of academic philosophy is that it has moved on from the drab conceptual analysis with which Kitcher associates it. He concedes the point in his letter, but objects that I don’t explain how armchair thinking could arrive at substantive truths. It’s a reasonable question. I didn’t try to answer it, but others have, arguing that the price of dismissing armchair knowledge in philosophy is a disabling scepticism about everyday judgment, or that we can make sense of a priori knowledge in metaphysics by treating logic as a science in its own right. In both ways, armchair thinking is more continuous with other forms of knowledge than Kitcher fears. The philosopher Timothy Williamson has made a trenchant case for this position. There are other ways to vindicate armchair knowledge, but Kitcher doesn’t address them in his book. The irony is that he could do so only by engaging in the narrow, technically demanding work that he disparages. What we need is an article on Kitcher’s defence of pragmatism against Williamson’s version of the continuity objection. I hope someone takes the time to write it.