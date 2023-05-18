Daniel Cohen’s piece about Spotify had me thinking about the many means I have used to listen to recorded music over the years (LRB, 4 May). In childhood, my parents’ record player and the radios in the kitchen and the family car; when I turned eleven, a cherished radio-cassette player of my own; as a teenager, a nice, pocket-sized Walkman, replaced ten years later by a much less portable fat flying saucer of a Discman; at university, finally, some proper hi-fi; a succession of iPods (never, for me, the smartphone); and now, as I sit writing this, Spotify and Bandcamp and internet radio on my laptop.

There’s one thing I left off that list. Sometimes, maybe when I was nine or ten, maybe in the early evening after I’d escaped the dinner table and before my parents began to wonder what I was up to, I’d pick up the telephone in the hall and dial 1-6-0. A second’s silence, then a pop song would play down the line, something from the Top Ten, a different song each day, playing on a loop. This was Dial-a-Disc, a service provided by the General Post Office, which must have seemed like magic when it started in the 1960s, and hopelessly antiquated by the time it was discontinued in 1991. What you were actually listening to was a tape playing on a machine in some distant location. The sound quality was exactly what you’d expect of a tape recording sent hissing down hundreds of miles of electrical wire and played through the tiny mono speaker in your phone receiver.

I must have made the majority of my 160 calls in 1978, so will have heard Boney M and Kate Bush and hits from the Grease soundtrack. I definitely remember dialling up sometime the following year in hopes of hearing Tubeway Army’s ‘Are “Friends” Electric?’ By then I could have listened to it whenever I liked on one of my homemade recordings of the Radio Luxembourg chart show, but there was something uniquely thrilling about being able to pick up the phone and have my favourite song be there, waiting for me. Dial-a-Disc was a form of streaming, I suppose, avant la lettre.