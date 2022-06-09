John Foot writes about Rodolfo Graziani’s career as one of the chief prosecutors of Italy’s campaign against the Ethiopian Church in the late 1930s (LRB, 21 April). Graziani went on to be commander of Italy’s armies in the last period of the Second World War, and it was in this capacity that in Florence on 2 May 1945, following the surrender of Axis forces in Italy, he was handed into the custody of my friend Captain Hamish Henderson, an intelligence officer attached to the Eighth Army.

Hamish (a poet) oversaw Graziani’s writing of the surrender document ordering all Italian and German forces in Italy to lay down their arms. The German general Max-Josef Pemsel, chief of staff of the Ligurian Army, was also in custody; Hamish took his proclamation of surrender too. The two generals were then taken to a radio station in Florence to broadcast their statements. Knowing that Partisans and Communist Florentines would be gathering outside, Graziani asked for a disguise. Hamish offered his greatcoat and officer’s cap. ‘Black glasses!’ Graziani demanded. ‘I can’t go without occhiali neri!’ With pistol drawn, Hamish led his small party to safety, keeping the documents in his pocket (today they remain the property of his wife).

Hamish returned to Scotland with his greatcoat. The story goes that in 1953 it was used by the man who blew up ERII letterboxes in Edinburgh. It was subsequently burned, or maybe it was secreted and sent to Canada as a historical relic. Graziani and Henderson were both well over six feet tall, but had little else in common. Hamish, Franciscan in his poverty, was a Gramscian folklorist and political activist. Graziani, the brutal imperialist, became a marquis and remained a fascist, proud of his rehabilitation in Christian Democratic Italy.