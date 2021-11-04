Emily Wilson writes: Translating comic poetry from one language and culture to another is an extremely difficult task. Any­one who attempts to convey the vast range of registers in Aristophanes, from the ridic­ulous and vulgar to the high-falutin’ and lyrical, is to be commended. In our vis­ions of Aristophanes’ gushing flow of ling­uistic inventiveness, Stephen Halliwell and I do not disagree. I began my essay with a long discussion of the Cardi B./Megan Thee Stallion song ‘WAP’ to emphasise that a successful work of comic perform­ance poetry, in our culture as in ancient Athens, may rely more heavily on creative uses of rhythm, voice and inventive metaphor than on taboo words per se.

The same, I suggested, is true of Arist­ophanes. ‘Obscenity’, in both cases, is a complex practice of generating amusement through creative comic shock; it involves an artfully rhythmical and musical per­formance in the context of a rich imagin­ary world. It is not simply a function of a few naughty words. At the same time, Aristophanes, like Cardi and Megan, does not shrink from the Ancient Greek equival­ents of ‘pussy’ and ‘ass’. He, like them, is aware of dozens of fun and funny terms for these and other body parts in his lang­uage and its dialects. The word translated as ‘vag­inas’ by Poochigian is a slang word, ­ussakos, which is rare in extant Greek texts but may have been perfectly common in some speakers’ mouths. It may be related to us or sus, meaning a ‘sow’ or female pig – ‘pigs’, ‘piggies’ and ‘piglets’ were common slang metaphors for female genitals in ancient Greek. Given that this word is definitely slangy, not the standard term for the part of the body in question – in contrast to the relatively neutral, unmark­ed term to aidoion (‘the private part’), used for the vagina in ancient medical writings – it is a debatable translatorly choice to use ‘vaginas’ rather than any of the wonderful array of animal-related metaphors for the same body part in English: pussy, kitty, beaver and so on. Ussakos may be non-Attic dialect slang, so an alternative approach would have been to use slang borrow­ed from a different language or dialect: chocha, yoni, punani. None of these would be an exact equivalent of the Greek term, but any of them would evoke something that is missed by ‘vaginas’.

As I emphasised, different English speak­ers have different perceptions of obscen­ity, and the same was presumably true in ancient Athens. To some, metaphorical terms – say, ‘honeypot’ or ‘snatch’ or ‘clam’ or ‘banana basket’ or ‘muff’ or ‘yum yum’ – may seem more vivid, and therefore more obscene, than ‘cunt’ or ‘pussy’. The ‘c-word’, as Halliwell calls it, feels taboo to some English speakers; others enjoy using it all the time, either in reference to the body part, or as a regular term of abuse. For many contemporary speakers, as John McWhorter argues in his lat­est book, Nine Nasty Words, hate speech is felt as much more shockingly taboo than any word for a part of the human body or physical act of sex or excretion. To some, ‘shit’ is an obscenity; to others, it is the verb, noun and modifier that adorns most sentences in speech. No two lang­uages divide the world up in identical ways, and there is no single right way to translate a term such as kopros, given that English, unlike Greek, usually makes a sharp distinct­ion between the excrement of farm anim­als (which is ‘manure’ or ‘dung’ or ‘cowpats’) and that of humans – although, as I noted, I felt it was a shame not to let Strepsiades tell his son to ‘eat shit’, given how available that idiom was. The reader of Aristophanes needs, ideally, to know that there is much more to this wonderful poet than a few ‘dirty’ words. But ideally, a trans­lator shouldn’t feel that most sexual or scat­alogical slang must be converted into the language of the nursery, or shy away from the vast array of silly, shocking, beautiful, weird, funny terms in the many dialects of English that could evoke Aristo­phanes’ own varied and inventive vocabulary.