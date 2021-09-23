One feature of Frances Wilson’s Burning Man that Seamus Perry does not mention is her dismissal of D.H. Lawrence’s first literary biographer, Richard Aldington (LRB, 9 September). For Wilson, Aldington is the ‘so-called friend’ who ‘met Lawrence on no more than a handful of occasions and never liked him’, but who ‘became the self-appointed guide to his life and work’ and ‘was incontinent on the subject’. She does remark that ‘it is in the biographer’s remit to edit those facts that don’t fit,’ and maybe that is why she ignores the evidence for the close friendship between the two men over a period of fourteen years, which included Aldington’s support for Lawrence in the aftermath of the suppression of The Rainbow in 1915 and Lawrence’s expulsion from Cornwall in 1917, as well as his role in the illicit distribution of Lady Chatterley’s Lover in 1928.

Far from being self-appointed, Aldington was chosen in 1950 by Alexander Frere of Heinemann and Allen Lane of Penguin Books to introduce seventeen anniversary editions of Lawrence’s work and to write the biography; they recognised his clear-eyed awareness of the complexities of Lawrence’s personality as well as his status as a discerning literary critic, thoroughly familiar with Lawrence’s output. Portrait of a Genius, But … is not ‘an offhand biography’, as Wilson puts it, but a measured, searching and profoundly touching portrait which, as its title indicates, expresses a view of Lawrence that Wilson would seem to share.

‘Being with him was like moving from an ordinary atmosphere into one of oxygen,’ Aldington wrote. ‘Everything became more exciting and vivid. But he – and we – paid for this unique self of his by the existence of his antithetical self, perverse, destructive, hating, hateful, conceited as a gutter Lucifer.’ For Aldington, Lawrence would always be the most exciting person he had ever met and his writings finer – despite the faults Aldington identified – than those of any other writer of the day. Aldington’s literary career and personal reputation were damaged hugely in subsequent years by his controversial biography of T.E. Lawrence, but his work on DHL still merits reading.