James Meek writes about the uncomfortable tensions in the global green energy economy between, on the one hand, the desire for cheap, green, local power and, on the other, the reality of the working and living conditions of the global workforce that builds the technology needed to generate that power (LRB, 15 July). Something similar can be seen in the rapidly growing digital healthcare field, where the application of various technologies – AI, apps, smart homes, robotics and so on – is offered as an economically sustainable way of providing for the needs of an ageing population. Leaving aside the extent to which digital technology can actually meet those needs, and the suspicion that it merely provides a convenient, always-just-over-the-horizon policy response for politicians who aren’t willing to address the underfunding of health and social care, we are ignoring some of the crucial costs of these technologies.

Currently the hardware is constructed by workers in low-wage economies under conditions that would be considered unacceptable in Western Europe, and where its production pollutes and degrades the local environment, while the extraction and transport of the raw materials required, and the eventual return of those materials to landfill, damage the global environment. This is to say nothing of the energy demands of data server farms and of running and maintaining all these connected devices once they are pressed into service.

In other words, the health and care of our elderly will come at the expense of the health of workers in other parts of the world and, ultimately, the health of the planet itself. This does not sound like a sustainable solution to me.