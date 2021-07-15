Kieran Setiya denies my assertion that Elizabeth Anscombe defined the term ‘consequentialism’ as the view that ‘standards of right and wrong are to be explained in terms of good and bad consequences’ (Letters, 17 June). Instead, he says, ‘she applied the term to any view on which the foreseen consequences of an action must be weighed in determining right and wrong.’ But under her interpretation these are equivalent. She held that if someone believes that the act of procuring the judicial execution of the innocent could in principle be justified if it would avert a great enough disaster, then that person does not believe that the act is intrinsically unjust, but only that its character must be counted as a very bad part of the overall consequences: a negative contributing factor in the consequentialist calculation that determines whether the act is wrong. That is why she counts W.D. Ross as a consequentialist. I think this is a misinterpretation of Ross, but set that aside.

Anscombe herself, while condemning consequentialism, acknowledges that consequences must often be weighed in determining right and wrong. For example, an act that is usually unjust, like destroying someone’s property without their consent, may not be unjust if it is the only way to prevent a disaster – for example to stop a fire from spreading. But this applies only to acts whose justice or injustice depends on the circumstances, and not to acts that are intrinsically and always unjust, like procuring the judicial execution of the innocent. This and much more is to be found in Anscombe’s ferocious essay ‘Modern Moral Philosophy’, which always repays study.