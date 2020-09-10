Tariq Ali states that a year before his death, Victor Serge ‘suffered what may have been a mild heart attack’ (LRB, 16 July). In my opinion, it’s time to put to rest the term ‘heart attack’, which, like ‘nervous breakdown’, has outlived its usefulness. The term ‘heart attack’ is mainly used among lay people to refer to what doctors call a ‘coronary event’, of which there are several gradations, the most serious being a ‘myocardial infarction’. But all are due to myocardial ischemia, i.e. a decrease in the coronary artery blood supply to the heart muscle, often caused by a clot occluding a coronary artery.

Serge gives a good description of his symptoms, of which the essence is ‘My heart starts to beat strongly and unevenly.’ If you’re a physician (you wouldn’t need to be a retired clinical cardiologist like myself), you will spot that he was quite possibly suffering from attacks of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. These episodes may be ‘mild’ symptomatically, but they can be the forerunner of a feared complication: an arterial embolism between the heart and some other part of the body, most catastrophically the brain, causing a major stroke (which is the reason many people with atrial fibrillation take blood-thinning medications). It is possible that Serge’s death in a taxi was caused by such a stroke, though they are not usually fatal.