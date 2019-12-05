Contents
-
David Runciman
BJ + Brexit or JC + 2 refs?
-
Letters
Nicholas Shakespeare, Paul Routledge, Helen Buckingham, Mary Guy,Rory Allen, Lisa Appignanesi, Michael Kuczynski, Jane Campbell,Paul Keegan, Andrew Huxtable
-
Adam Tooze
- Emil Nolde: The Artist during the Third Reich edited by Bernhard Fulda, Aya Soika and Christian Ring
-
Musab Younis
Autumn in Paris
-
Patricia Lockwood
- Girl by Edna O’Brien
-
Maureen N. McLane
Poem: ‘Get What You Want’
-
Joanna Biggs
- The Topeka School by Ben Lerner
-
William Davies
- Irrationality: A History of the Dark Side of Reason by Justin E.H. Smith
-
James Meek
Short Cuts: Deepfakery
-
Katrina Forrester
- Will the Gig Economy Prevail? by Colin Crouch
-
Robin Robertson
Poem: ‘Inside Tobar na Marbh’
-
Ghada Karmi
Constantly Dangled, Endlessly Receding: Palestinian Rights
-
Julian Bell
At the National Gallery: Gauguin Portraits
-
Colin Kidd
- Conservative Revolutionary: The Lives of Lewis Namier by D.W. Hayton
-
Anthony Grafton
- Engineering the Eternal City: Infrastructure, Topography and the Culture of Knowledge in Late 16th-Century Rome by Pamela Long
-
Matthew Bevis
On Douglas Crase
-
David Thomson
- The Contender: The Story of Marlon Brando by William J. Mann
-
Jon Day
- Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann
-
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘The Irishman’
-
Freya Johnston
- The Pocket: A Hidden History of Women’s Lives, 1660-1900 by Barbara Burman and Ariane Fennetaux
-
Ben Walker
Diary: ‘A test case for Corbynism’