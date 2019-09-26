Contents
Letters
Denis MacShane, Edward Luttwak, Fiona Gray, David Bromwich, Bob Jope, Derek Robinson, Rollo Whately, Rupert Read, Janet Wood, James Tanner
Ferdinand Mount
- Enoch Powell: Politics and Ideas in Modern Britain by Paul Corthorn
William Davies
How to Be Prime Minister
Eliot Weinberger
One Summer in America
Bridget Alsdorf
At the Royal Academy: Félix Vallotton
Blair Worden
- Radical Parliamentarians and the English Civil War by David Como
- The Common Freedom of the People: John Lilburne and the English Revolution by Michael Braddick
Christopher Clark
Short Cuts: What would Bismarck do?
Christian Lorentzen
- Permanent Record by Edward Snowden
Frederick Wilmot-Smith
Justice eBay Style
Stephanie Bishop
Poem: ‘On the Psychological Effect of Living with Houseplants’
Sarah Perry
- Malaria and Victorian Fictions of Empire by Jessica Howell
Ange Mlinko
Poem: ‘Watteau’
Anne Diebel
- The Wych Elm by Tana French
August Kleinzahler
- Questioning Minds: Vols I-II: The Letters of Guy Davenport and Hugh Kenner edited by Edward Burns
Richard Hollis
In Weimar
Ben Mauk
Diary: Prisons in the Mountains