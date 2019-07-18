Contents
-
Letters
Laura Moss, Huw Kyffin, Ian Rumfitt, Henry Day, Blaine Stothard, Peter Malpass, Colin Burrow, Ken Head, Adam Sisman, Richard Bunce, Ben Grant
-
John Lanchester
Good New Idea: Universal Basic Income
-
Seamus Perry
- W.S. Graham: New Selected Poems edited by Matthew Francis
- W.S. Graham edited by Michael Hofmann
-
Andrew O’Hagan
At the Grand Palais: The Lagerfeld Fandango
-
Mike Jay
- Red Round Globe Hot Burning: A Tale at the Crossroads of Commons and Culture, of Love and Terror, of Race and Class and of Kate and Ned Despard by Peter Linebaugh
-
William Davies
Short Cuts: Reasons to be Cheerful
-
Adam Tooze
- Die Getriebenen: Merkel und die Flüchtlingspolitik – Report aus dem Innern der Macht by Robin Alexander
- Die SPD: Biographie einer Partei von Ferdinand Lassalle bis Andrea Nahles by Franz Walter
- Germany’s Hidden Crisis: Social Decline in the Heart of Europe by Oliver Nachtwey, translated by Loren Balhorn and David Fernbach
- Die Schulz Story: Ein Jahr zwischen Höhenflug und Absturz by Markus Feldenkirchen
-
Eleanor Nairne
At Tate Liverpool: Keith Haring
-
Michael Hofmann
- The Train Was on Time by Heinrich Böll, translated by Leila Vennewitz
-
Lucie Elven
- The Girl on the Via Flaminia by Alfred Hayes
- My Face for the World to See by Alfred Hayes
- In Love by Alfred Hayes
-
Stephanie Burt
On Sophie Collins
-
Owen Bennett-Jones
- Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb: A Story of Defiance, Deterrence and Deviance by Hassan Abbas
-
Clare Bucknell
- Itch, Clap, Pox: Venereal Disease in the 18th-Century Imagination by Noelle Gallagher
-
Steven Rose
- Freedom’s Laboratory: The Cold War Struggle for the Soul of Science by Audra J. Wolfe
-
Brian Dillon
At the Duveen Galleries: ‘The Asset Strippers’
-
Chris Mullin
- Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy, 1945-75 by Max Hastings
-
Cheli Durán
Diary: No me olvides