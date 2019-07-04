Contents
Malcolm Bull
- Nervous States: How Feeling Took Over the World by William Davies
Letters
Sam Whimster, Laurie Brand, Marina Warner, Oliver Wingate, Paul Taylor, Peter Cave, Keshava Guha, Vassilis Serafimakis, Elmer T. Eells, Dany Nobus, Raymond Clayton
Lorna Finlayson
- Empowered: Popular Feminism and Popular Misogyny by Sarah Banet-Weiser
- Darkness Now Visible: Patriarchy’s Resurgence and Feminist Resistance by Carol Gilligan and David Richards
- Feminism for the 99 Per Cent: A Manifesto by Cinzia Arruzza, Tithi Bhattacharya and Nancy Fraser
Tom Crewe
Short Cuts: The Confidence Trick
Tony Wood
- The Shining Path: Love, Madness and Revolution in the Andes by Orin Starn and Miguel La Serna
Colin Burrow
- Wordsworth and Coleridge: The Radical Years by Nicholas Roe
- Wordsworth’s Fun by Matthew Bevis
Andrew O’Hagan
- Picture by Lillian Ross
Malcolm Gaskill
- A Supernatural War: Magic, Divination and Faith during the First World War by Owen Davies
Alice Spawls
At the Architects’: Whirling Automata
Didier Fassin
Macron’s War
Rae Armantrout
Two Poems
John Gallagher
- In Pursuit of Civility: Manners and Civilisation in Early Modern England by Keith Thomas
Ian Patterson
My Books
Madeleine Schwartz
- Whatever Happened to Interracial Love? by Kathleen Collins
- Notes from a Black Woman’s Diary: Selected Works by Kathleen Collins
Joanne O’Leary
- Where Reasons End by Yiyun Li
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Kind Hearts and Coronets’
Christopher Turner
- Alison and Peter Smithson by Mark Crinson
- Municipal Dreams: The Rise and Fall of Council Housing by John Boughton
James Wood
Diary: These Etonians