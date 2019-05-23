Contents
-
Mary Wellesley
- Hermits and Anchorites in England, 1200-1550 edited by E.A. Jones
-
Letters
Anabel Hernández, C.J. Woods, Peter Henderson, John Hendry, Alberto Balestrieri, Gerard Noonan, Frank Edwards, José Sotolongo, Stephen Sedley, Chris Larkin
-
Ian Jack
- The New Enclosure: The Appropriation of Public Land in Neoliberal Britain by Brett Christophers
-
Jacqueline Rose
One Long Scream
-
James Wolcott
- White by Brett Easton Ellis
-
Lauren Oyler
- Godsend by John Wray
-
Nicholas Penny
At the Royal Academy: The Renaissance Nude
-
Clair Wills
- War and an Irish Town by Eamonn McCann
-
Simon Carnell
Poem: ‘Workman’s Picture’
-
Deborah Friedell
Short Cuts: Jury Duty
-
Sudhir Hazareesingh
- France’s Long Reconstruction: In Search of the Modern Republic by Herrick Chapman
-
Rosemary Hill
- Correspondence of Charles Darwin: Vol. 26, 1878 edited by Frederick Burkhardt, James Secord and the editors of the Darwin Correspondence Project
-
Daniel Soar
- Lanny by Max Porter
-
Tim Parks
- La Petite Fadette by George Sand, translated by Gretchen van Slyke
- La George Sand by Martine Reid, translated by Gretchen van Slyke
-
John Mullan
- If Not Critical by Eric Griffiths, edited by Freya Johnston
- The Printed Voice of Victorian Poetry by Eric Griffiths
-
Jan-Werner Müller
Populism and the People
-
Robin Robertson
Poem: ‘Beyond Dubh-Chladach’
-
Patrick Tripp
Diary: The Veterans Administration Hospital