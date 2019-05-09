Contents
-
Jenny Turner
- k-punk: The Collected and Unpublished Writings of Mark Fisher edited by Darren Ambrose
-
Letters
Tim Towers, Eoin Dillon, Colin Cohen, Michael Neill, Ian Birchall, Sarah Richmond, John Taylor, Doina Percival, Daniel O’Neil, Jane Card, Rorie Fulton, Richard Tagart
-
Adam Shatz
Trump’s America, Netanyahu’s Israel: Actually Existing Zionism
-
Tom Stevenson
- AngloArabia: Why Gulf Wealth Matters to Britain by David Wearing
-
Stefan Collini
- Ian Watt: The Novel and the Wartime Critic by Marina MacKay
-
Tom Crewe
Short Cuts: High On Our Own Supply
-
Freya Johnston
- Samuel Johnson edited by David Womersley
-
Jamie McKendrick
Two Poems
-
Adam Mars-Jones
- Armand V.: Footnotes to an Unexcavated Novel by Dag Solstad, translated by Steven Murray
- T. Singer by Dag Solstad, translated by Tiina Nunnally
-
Rosa Curling
The Right to Protest
-
Ian Patterson
- Machines like Me by Ian McEwan
-
Richard Taws
At the National Gallery: Louis-Léopold Boilly
-
Christian Davies
Under the Railway Line
-
Bee Wilson
- Exceeding My Brief: Memoirs of a Disobedient Civil Servant by Barbara Hosking
-
Mary Hannity
- Bad Girls: The Rebels and Renegades of Holloway Prison by Caitlin Davies
-
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘The Sisters Brothers’
-
Owen Hatherley
- No Place to Go: How Public Toilets Fail Our Private Needs by Lezlie Lowe
-
Adewale Maja-Pearce
Diary: ‘Make Nigeria Great Again’