Contents
-
Jeremy Harding
Among the Gilets Jaunes
-
Letters
Chris Cragg, John Perry, Paul Lusk, Christopher Gordon, Ben Bradley, Marc Dubin
-
Fleur Macdonald
In Saillans
-
Ferdinand Mount
‘Just get us out’
-
Madawi Al-Rasheed
The Saudi Lie
-
Michael Kulikowski
- The Codex of Justinian translated by Fred H. Blume, edited by Bruce W. Frier
-
Jonathan Parry
- The Ascent of John Tyndall: Victorian Scientist, Mountaineer and Public Intellectual by Roland Jackson
-
Lieke Marsman translated by Sophie Collins
Three Poems
-
Daniel Soar
Short Cuts: The Hitchens Principle
-
Michael Wood
- The Collected Poems of Bertolt Brecht translated by Tom Kuhn and David Constantine
-
Lavinia Greenlaw
- This Bed Thy Centre by Pamela Hansford Johnson
- An Impossible Marriage by Pamela Hansford Johnson
- The Last Resort by Pamela Hansford Johnson
- The Holiday Friend by Pamela Hansford Johnson
-
Alice Spawls
At Tate Modern: Pierre Bonnard
-
Merve Emre
- Monkey Grip by Helen Garner
- The Children’s Bach by Helen Garner
-
Rosemary Hill
- Marketable Values: Inventing the Property Market in Modern Britain by Desmond Fitz-Gibbon
-
Michele Pridmore-Brown
- Asperger’s Children: The Origins of Autism in Nazi Vienna by Edith Sheffer
-
Jérôme Tubiana and Clotilde Warin
Diary: Migrant Flows