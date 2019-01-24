Contents
James Wolcott
- The Life of Saul Bellow: Love and Strife, 1965-2005 by Zachary Leader
Letters
Stephen Sedley, Charles Hope, Sarah Perry, Tom King, Bill Myers, John Calderon, David Elstein, Tim Gopsill, Graham Webb, Georgina Baidoun,Margaret Devitt, Roger Morsley-Smith, Ann Lawson Lucas, Gavin Francis
Seymour M. Hersh
The Vice President’s Men
Sheila Fitzpatrick
- The Great Terror: Stalin’s Purge of the Thirties by Robert Conquest
- The Harvest of Sorrow: Soviet Collectivisation and the Terror-Famine by Robert Conquest
Andrew O’Hagan
On Being Late
Peter Green
- Nemesis: Alcibiades and the Fall of Athens by David Stuttard
Lola Seaton
Short Cuts: Deliveroo
Steven Shapin
- Gene Machine: The Race to Decipher the Secrets of the Ribosome by Venki Ramakrishnan
Nicholas Penny
- Modern Painters, Old Masters: The Art of Imitation from the Pre-Raphaelites to the First World War by Elizabeth Prettejohn
Tom Crewe
At Tate Britain: Burne-Jones
Andy Beckett
- Our Boys: The Story of a Paratrooper by Helen Parr
Steve Ely
Poem: ‘No Repentance’
Laura Jacobs
- Aaron Copland’s ‘Appalachian Spring’ by Annegret Fauser
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Roma’
Adam Mars-Jones
- Tell Them of Battles, Kings and Elephants by Mathias Enard, translated by Charlotte Mandell
Rivka Galchen
- Autumn by Karl Ove Knausgaard, translated by Ingvild Burkey
- Winter by Karl Ove Knausgaard, translated by Ingvild Burkey
- Spring by Karl Ove Knausgaard, translated by Ingvild Burkey
- Summer by Karl Ove Knausgaard, translated by Ingvild Burkey
Jamie Martin
- Till Time’s Last Sand: A History of the Bank of England, 1694-2013 by David Kynaston
-
Richard Lloyd Parry
Diary: In Pyongyang