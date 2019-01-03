Contents
Letters
David Ford, Jamie Angus, Owen Bennett-Jones, Brian Cheadle, John O’Dowd, Euan Macdonald, Harald Prins
David Runciman
Which way to the exit?: The Brexit Puzzle
What Europeans Talk about when They Talk about Brexit
Francis Gooding
- The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: The Untold Story of a Lost World by Steve Brusatte
Katherine Rundell
Consider the Narwhal
Robert L. Cioffi
- In Search of the Phoenicians by Josephine Quinn
Michael Wood
- Under the Net by Iris Murdoch
Anne Carson
Poem: ‘On Davey’
Billy Beswick
Short Cuts: At Peking University
Seamus Perry
- Selected Poems and Prose by Percy Bysshe Shelley, edited by Jack Donovan and Cian Duffy
Charles Hope
At the National Gallery: Lorenzo Lotto
Jessie Childs
- Battle-Scarred: Mortality, Medical Care and Military Welfare in the British Civil Wars edited by David Appleby and Andrew Hopper
Tom Paulin
Poem: ‘The Revenant’
Edmund Gordon
- Melmoth by Sarah Perry
Alex Abramovich
- Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life by Jonathan Gould
Daniel Soar
At the Royal Academy: Renzo Piano
Alan Bennett
Diary for 2018