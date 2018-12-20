Contents
John Lanchester
The Case of Agatha Christie
Letters
Nicholas Wade, Meehan Crist, Peter Kornicki, Ian Wright, Eric Gordon, Conrad Bawra, Charles Turner, Michael Jubb, Alison Sealey, Roger Fieldhouse, David Gordon, Anthony King, Thomas Jones, Ben Carver
Joanna Biggs
- The Letters of Sylvia Plath, Vol. I: 1940-56 edited by Peter Steinberg and Karen Kukil
- The Letters of Sylvia Plath, Vol. II: 1956-63 edited by Peter Steinberg and Karen Kukil
Andrew O’Hagan
Lost Property
Danny Dorling
Short Cuts: Homelessness
T.J. Clark
Rebalancings: Bellini and Mantegna
- Mantegna and Bellini
Tom Crewe
Mr Gladstone’s Funeral
Ella Frears
Poem: ‘And Sand and Sand and Sand’
Tom Shippey
- King Arthur: the Making of the Legend by Nicholas Higham
Tim Whitmarsh
- The Oxford Handbook of Ancient Greek Religion edited by Esther Eidinow and Julia Kindt
Norman Dombey
Poison and the Bomb
Owen Bennett-Jones
Can’t Afford to Tell the Truth: Trouble at the BBC
Hal Foster
At MoMA: Bruce Nauman
Katrina Navickas
- Peterloo: The Story of the Manchester Massacre by Jacqueline Riding
Michael Hofmann
- Like a Fading Shadow by Antonio Muñoz Molina, translated by Camilo A. Ramirez
Robert VanderMolen
Poem: ‘Roads and Trails’
John Lahr
- Lady Sings the Blues by Billie Holiday
Patrick McGuinness
On Joan Murray
John Kerrigan
- Ladies’ Greek: Victorian Translations of Tragedy by Yopie Prins
- Greek Tragic Women on Shakespearean Stages by Tanya Pollard
- Eclipse of Action: Tragedy and Political Economy by Richard Halpern
- Samson Agonistes: A Redramatisation after Milton by John Kinsella
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Hale County This Morning, This Evening’
-
Inigo Thomas
Diary: Berry Bros