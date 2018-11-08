Contents
Fredric Jameson
- My Struggle: Book 6. The End by Karl Ove Knausgaard, translated by Martin Aitken and Don Bartlett
Letters
Claudia Koonz, John Rickard, David Elstein, Nicholas Blake, Amanda Craig, Colin Burrow, John Clegg, David Wasserstein, Brian Mossop, Richard Lomax, Dave Morris
Michael Wood
- The Third Man & Other Stories by Graham Greene
Malcolm Gaskill
Plot 6, Row C, Grave 15: Death of an Airman
Inigo Thomas
Along the Voie Sacrée
Swati Dhingra and Josh De Lyon
What would it be like?
Denise Riley
Poem: ‘Slow Burn’
Jane Campbell
The Year of My Father’s Dying
Stephen Alford
- Thomas Cromwell: A Life by Diarmaid MacCulloch
Rosemary Hill
Short Cuts: Successive John Murrays
William Davies
- Family Values: Between Neoliberalism and the New Social Conservatism by Melinda Cooper
Hugo Williams
Poem: ‘Tara Browne (1945-66)’
Peter Howarth
- 21st-Century Oxford Authors: Algernon Charles Swinburne edited by Francis O’Gorman
Adam Mars-Jones
Big Books
Stefan Collini
- The Tyranny of Metrics by Jerry Z. Muller
- The Metric Tide by James Wilsdon et al
Alice Spawls
On the Sofa: ‘Killing Eve’
Tessa Hadley
- Warlight by Michael Ondaatje
Robert Drury
Diary: A Kazakh Scam