Contents
David Runciman
- Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward
Letters
William Etheridge, Lion Summerbell, Steve Balogh, Michael Dobson, Melissa Monroe, Stephen Sedley, Sam Allison, Peter Rowland, Clara Magnani
Stephen Sedley
- The Trial of the Kaiser by William A. Schabas
Thomas Laqueur
Lynched for Drinking from a White Man’s Well: Amnesia in America
Francis FitzGibbon
Short Cuts: The Court of Appeal
James Meek
Brexit and Myths of Englishness: For England and St George
Marina Warner
- This Little Art by Kate Briggs
- Translation as Transhumance by Mireille Gansel, translated by Ros Schwartz
- Sympathy for the Traitor: A Translation Manifesto by Mark Polizzotti
- The 100 Best Novels in Translation edited by Boyd Tonkin
- The Work of Literary Translation by Clive Scott
Katherine Rundell
Consider the Wombat
Vadim Nikitin
- A Terrible Country by Keith Gessen
Rosemary Hill
At the British Museum: ‘Ian Hislop’s Search for Dissent’
Amia Srinivasan
- International Shark Attack File
Rebecca Tamás
Poem: ‘Palermo’
Colin Burrow
- Robert Graves: From a Great War Poet to ‘Goodbye to All That’, 1895-1929 by Jean Moorcroft Wilson
- The Reader over Your Shoulder: A Handbook for Writers of English Prose by Robert Graves
Katrina Navickas
- The Moral Economists: R.H. Tawney, Karl Polanyi, E.P. Thompson and the Critique of Capitalism by Tim Rogan
August Kleinzahler
At the Nailya Alexander Gallery
Barbara Newman
- Medieval Bodies: Life, Death and Art in the Middle Ages by Jack Hartnell
Patrick Cockburn
At the North Gate: Exorcising Iraq
Hal Foster
- Trevor Paglen: Sites Unseen by John P. Jacob and Luke Skrebowski
- Trevor Paglen by Lauren Cornell, Julian Bryan-Wilson and Omar Kholeif
Christian Lorentzen
Spying on Writers
Sheng Yun
Diary: Husband Shopping in Beijing