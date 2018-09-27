Contents
Jackson Lears
- Reporter by Seymour M. Hersh
Letters
Rhodri Lewis, J.G. Saunders, Oliver Miles, William Waldegrave, Anne Bottomley, Rory Johnston, Gillian Nelson, Raymond Clayton, David Campbell, Nancy O’Malley, Mark Liebenrood
Tom Crewe
- How to Survive a Plague: The Story of How Activists and Scientists Tamed Aids by David France
- Patient Zero and the Making of the Aids Epidemic by Richard A. McKay
- Modern Nature: The Journals of Derek Jarman, 1989-90 by Derek Jarman
- Smiling in Slow Motion: The Journals of Derek Jarman, 1991-94 by Derek Jarman
- The Ward by Gideon Mendel
Philippa Hetherington
Short Cuts: Canberra’s Coups
Lorna Finlayson
Corbyn Now
Diarmaid MacCulloch
- In the Footsteps of King David: Revelations from an Ancient Biblical City by Yosef Garfinkel, Saar Ganor and Michael G. Hasel
Michael Hofmann
- Emil Nolde: Colour Is Life
Tim Parks
- Memoirs from beyond the Grave 1768-1800 by François-René de Chateaubriand, translated by Alex Andriesse
Paul Nemser
Poem: ‘Border’
Stephen Mulhall
- Object-Oriented Ontology: A New Theory of Everything by Graham Harman
Inigo Thomas
At Manchester Art Gallery: Annie Swynnerton
Mike Jay
- How to Change Your Mind: The New Science of Psychedelics by Michael Pollan
- Blue Dreams: The Science and the Story of the Drugs that Changed Our Minds by Lauren Slater
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘BlacKkKlansman’
Adam Mars-Jones
- Normal People by Sally Rooney
- Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
Freya Johnston
- Eighteen Hundred and Eleven: Poetry, Protest and Economic Crisis by E.J. Clery
James Angelos
- Adults in the Room: My Battle with Europe’s Deep Establishment by Yanis Varoufakis
Will Harris
Poem: ‘The Seven Dreams of Richard Spencer’
John Burnside
Diary: Visits from the Night Hag