Contents
Colin Burrow
- The Odyssey translated by Peter Green
- The Odyssey translated by Emily Wilson
- The Odyssey translated by Anthony Verity
Letters
Jenny Rogers, Annalena McAfee, Mary Eagleton, Peter Griffith, Rebecca Solnit, Amia Srinivasan, John Osley, David Walker, Richard Gildea, Donald MacKenzie,Charles Lock, Ian Fairlie, Jeremy Bernstein, Raphaël Despouy
Julian Barnes
Not in a Box: Mary Cassatt’s Revenge
- Mary Cassatt, une impressioniste americaine a Paris
Adam Shatz
- Chester B. Himes: A Biography by Lawrence P. Jackson
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘A Fistful of Dollars’
Tim Parks
- Tolstoy and Tolstaya: A Portrait of a Life in Letters by Andrew Donskov, translated by John Woodsworth, Arkadi Klioutchanski and Liudmila Gladkova
Adewale Maja-Pearce
- Boko Haram: Nigeria’s Islamist Insurgency by Virginia Comolli
- Boko Haram: The History of an African Jihadist Movement by Alexander Thurston
Jeremy Harding
At the Pompidou: David Goldblatt
Isabel Hull
- The Internationalists and Their Plan to Outlaw War by Oona Hathaway and Scott Shapiro
Mark Pajak
Poem: ‘Crystal’
Ardis Butterfield
- Europe: A Literary History, 1348-1418 by David Wallace
David Edgar
- The Lure of Greatness: England’s Brexit and America’s Trump by Anthony Barnett
Ben Rogers
- The New Urban Crisis: Gentrification, Housing Bubbles, Growing Inequality and What We Can Do about It by Richard Florida
Helen Thompson
Short Cuts: West Ham Disunited
Luke Kennard
- The Melody by Jim Crace
Serafina Cuomo
- A Portable Cosmos: Revealing the Antikythera Mechanism, Scientific Wonder of the Ancient World by Alexander Jones
Tom Crewe
Say no more about the climate: Impressionists in/on London
- Impressionists in London: French Artists in Exile 1870-1904
Mary Wellesley
Diary: The Wyldrenesse of Wyrale