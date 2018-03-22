Contents
-
Letters
Jeremy Gordon, Eamon Duffy, Gary Leiser, John Rappole, Ian Rapley, John-Paul McCarthy, Cal McCrystal, Vicky Lebeau, Geoffrey Giles, Purky Kidder, Rob McKenzie, Philip Clark, James Graham, Steven Rendall
-
Amia Srinivasan
Does anyone have the right to sex?
-
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘The Shape of Water’
-
Linda Colley
Can history help?: The Problem with Winning
-
Michael Neill
- The Shakespearean Forest by Anne Barton
-
Jeremy Harding
- Phantom Africa by Michel Leiris, translated by Brent Hayes Edwards
-
Mark Ford
Poem: ‘Love Triangle’
-
Eric Foner
- The Weeping Time: Memory and the Largest Slave Auction in American History by Anne C. Bailey
-
Stuart Middleton
- Max Eastman: A Life by Christoph Irmscher
-
Eleanor Birne
At Kettle’s Yard
-
Christopher Tayler
- The Impostor by Javier Cercas, translated by Frank Wynne
-
Tom Crewe
Short Cuts: Colourisation
-
John Barrell
- Man of Iron: Thomas Telford and the Building of Britain by Julian Glover
-
Steven Rose
- Improbable Destinies: How Predictable Is Evolution? by Jonathan Losos
-
Theo Tait
- The Adulterants by Joe Dunthorne
-
Gaby Wood
- In a Lonely Place by Dorothy B. Hughes
- In a Lonely Place directed by Nicholas Ray
-
Eli Silberman
Diary: The Victory Day Parade