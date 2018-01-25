Contents
Gavin Francis
- Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World by Laura Spinney
Letters
Clare Short, Frances Butler, Luke Harding, Jackson Lears, Steve Bruce, Bill Asquith,Rick Osborn, Francis Gilbert, Danny Dorling, Michael Rosen, Martin Caiger-Smith, Rhoda Koenig, Cory Stockwell, Kenneth Champeon, David Martin, Simon Down
Colm Tóibín
The Playboy of West 29th Street: Yeats’s Father in Exile
T.J. Clark
Relentless Intimacy: Cezanne’s Portraits
- Cézanne Portraits
Colin Kidd
- Fall Out: A Year Of Political Mayhem by Tim Shipman
August Kleinzahler
Poem: ‘Chauncey Hare’
Max Hastings
- My Lai: Vietnam, 1968 and the Descent into Darkness by Howard Jones
Barclay Bram
At the Jianchuan Chongqing
-
Jonathan Steele
- The Cold War: A World History by Odd Arne Westad
Donald MacKenzie
Short Cuts: Wall Street’s Fear Gauge
Josephine Quinn
- Palmyra: An Irreplaceable Treasure by Paul Veyne, translated by Teresa Lavender Fagan
Deborah Friedell
At the Renwick: Death, in a Nutshell
Lorna Finlayson
- Butterfly Politics by Catharine MacKinnon
Frances Leviston
Poem: ‘Emily’s Electrical Absence’
Adam Mars-Jones
- Mother Land by Paul Theroux
Michael Wood
At the Movies
- Memories of Underdevelopment directed by Tomás Gutiérrez Alea
Patrick McGuinness
- Selected Poems by Nancy Cunard
David Runciman
Diary: AI