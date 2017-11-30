Contents
Colm Tóibín
The Road to Reading Gaol
Letters
Marta Umińska, Graham Chainey, Johan Enegren, Andrew Livingston, Willy McCourt, Malcolm Gaskill, Ruth Valentine, Colin Quinney, Elizabeth Darling, Lynne Walker, Lawrence Rosen, Phil Thompson, Chris Yates, Trevor Turner, Paul Griseri
Steven Mithen
- Against the Grain: A Deep History of the Earliest States by James C. Scott
Adam Mars-Jones
- Solar Bones by Mike McCormack
Dave Lindorff
Short Cuts: Medical Fraud
Jack Shenker
- The Queue by Basma Abdel Aziz, translated by Elisabeth Jaquette
James Meek
- The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics by Mark Lilla
- The Shipwrecked Mind: On Political Reaction by Mark Lilla
Stephanie Burt
On Hera Lindsay Bird
Blake Morrison
- The Inky Digit of Defiance: Selected Prose 1966-2016 by Tony Harrison, edited by Edith Hall
- Collected Poems by Tony Harrison
John-Paul Stonard
At the Courtauld: Chaïm Soutine
Jonathan Parry
- The Age of Decadence: Britain 1880 to 1914 by Simon Heffer
Tom Stammers
- Liberty or Death: The French Revolution by Peter McPhee
Anna Della Subin
- The Ultimate Ambition in the Arts of Erudition by Shihab al-Din al-Nuwayri, translated by Elias Muhanna
Claire Potter
Poem: ‘Four Paragraphs on Winter Swimming’
Andrew O’Hagan
- The Death of the ‘Fronsac’ by Neal Ascherson
David Morley
Poem: ‘Yarak’
Chloë Daniel
- Hannah’s Dress: Berlin 1904-2014 by Pascale Hugues, translated by C. Jon Delogu and Nick Somers
Michael Wood
At the Movies
- Murder on the Orient Express directed by Kenneth Brannagh
Anne Diebel
- Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan
Vadim Nikitin
Diary