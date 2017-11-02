Contents
Letters
Marina Warner, Danny Dorling, Jonathan Spencer, Katharine Birbalsingh, Aidan Byrne, Giovanni d'Avossa, Frederick Crews, Andrew Finlay, H.E. Taylor, Margaret Faull
Andrew Bacevich
- Foreign Relations of the US, 1952-54, Iran, 1951-54 edited by James Van Hook
Andy Beckett
- Lovers and Strangers: An Immigrant History of Postwar Britain by Clair Wills
Lucy Prebble
Short Cuts: Harvey Weinstein
Piero Gleijeses
- Cuba’s Revolutionary World by Jonathan Brown
Mike Davis
El Diablo in Wine Country
Madeleine Schwartz
- The Man Who Loved Children by Christina Stead
- Letty Fox: Her Luck by Christina Stead
Malcolm Gaskill
- The Witch: A History of Fear, from Ancient Times to the Present by Ronald Hutton
Jorie Graham
Poem: ‘From the Transience’
Gavin Francis
Awwooooooooooooooooo!: Lycanthropy
Jane Campbell
Story: ‘Cat-Brushing’
Deborah Friedell
- The Inkblots by Damion Searls
Greg Woolf
- Images of Mithra by Philippa Adrych, Robert Bracey, Dominic Dalglish, Stefanie Lenk and Rachel Wood
Miriam Dobson
- Moscow 1956: The Silenced Spring by Kathleen E. Smith
Stefan Collini
- Literary Criticism: A Concise Political History by Joseph North
Eleanor Birne
At Tate Britain: Rachel Whiteread
Adam Smyth
- The Print Before Photography: An Introduction to European Printmaking 1550-1820 by Antony Griffiths
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Blade Runner 2049’
Edmund Gordon
- The Surreal Life of Leonora Carrington by Joanna Moorhead
- ‘The Debutante’ and Other Stories by Leonora Carrington
- Down Below by Leonora Carrington
- Leonora Carrington and the International Avant-Garde edited by Jonathan Eburne and Catriona McAra
Rebecca Tamás
Two Poems
Duncan Wheeler
After the Vote
Patrick McGuinness
Diary: Railway Poetry