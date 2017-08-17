Contents
John Lanchester
- The Attention Merchants: From the Daily Newspaper to Social Media, How Our Time and Attention Is Harvested and Sold by Tim Wu
- Chaos Monkeys: Inside the Silicon Valley Money Machine by Antonio García Martínez
- Move Fast and Break Things: How Facebook, Google and Amazon have Cornered Culture and What It Means for All of Us by Jonathan Taplin
Letters
Noam Chomsky, Sam Solecki, Michael Berger, David Bromwich, Ken Famiala, Duncan Wheeler, Jeremy Harding, Hanna Holborn Gray, Michael Littlewood, Gillian Darley, Fabian Acker, Richard Wilson
Inigo Thomas
In for the Kill: Photographing Cricket
Neal Ascherson
- Heligoland: Britain, Germany, and the Struggle for the North Sea by Jan Rüger
Tom Crewe
A New Deal: Politics and the Press
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
Short Cuts: The Withdrawal Bill
Marina Warner
- The Work of the Dead: A Cultural History of Mortal Remains by Thomas Laqueur
Jeremy Harding
At Tate Modern: Giacometti
Patrick Cockburn
Endtimes in Mosul
Eley Williams
Poem: ‘Slough’
Ben Ehrenreich
The Leveller: Famine in East Africa
Barbara Newman
- The Medieval Invention of Travel by Shayne Aaron Legassie
Diane Williams
‘Oh, Darling I’m in the Garden’
Anne Wagner
The Women of ‘Guernica’
T.J. Clark
Picasso and Tragedy
Barbara Graziosi
- Hypatia: The Life and Legend of an Ancient Philosopher by Edward J. Watts
John Burnside
Poem: ‘Wedding Season’
Thomas Keymer
- A History of English Autobiography edited by Adam Smyth
Jonathan Raban
Granny in the Doorway: Sheringham, 1945
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Dunkirk’
Ned Beauman
- Borne by Jeff VanderMeer
Joanna Biggs
Diary