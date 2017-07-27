Contents
Sheila Fitzpatrick
- The House of Government: A Saga of the Russian Revolution by Yuri Slezkine
Letters
Malcolm Deas, Alan Johnson, Anne Murray, Jacob Ecclestone, John Charlesworth, Anne Lonsdale, Will Bowers, Luke Butterly
Bee Wilson
- Gef! The Strange Tale of an Extra Special Talking Mongoose by Christopher Josiffe
Owen Hatherley
- Eyes on the Street: The Life of Jane Jacobs by Robert Kanigel
- Vital Little Plans: The Short Works of Jane Jacobs edited by Samuel Zipp and Nathan Storring
Charles Hope
At the Ashmolean: Raphael’s Drawings
Colin Burrow
On Les Murray
Thomas Penn
- Henry VII’s New Men and the Making of Tudor England by Steven Gunn
Andrew Bacevich
- The General v. the President: MacArthur and Truman at the Brink of Nuclear War by H.W. Brands
Michael Hofmann
Two Poems
John Barrell
‘The Meeting of the Waters’
Rosemary Hill
Short Cuts: What Writers Wear
Eleanor Birne
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy
Anthony Grafton
- Baroque Antiquity: Archaeological Imagination in Early Modern Europe by Victor Plahte Tschudi
Meehan Crist
- The Voynich Manuscript edited by Raymond Clemens
August Kleinzahler
Poem: ‘She’
Jamie Martin
- The Undoing Project: A Friendship that Changed the World by Michael Lewis
Theo Tait
- White Tears by Hari Kunzru
Fiona Pitt-Kethley
Diary: Santería