Contents
William Davies
Reasons for Corbyn
Letters
Nicholas Tracy, Naomi Hossain, Chris Knight, Hilary Rose, Helen Gough, Peter Holt, Richard Carter, Dick Pountain, John Cunningham, Emily Witt, Raymond Clayton, Mike Connelly, Patrick Ainley
Anne Stillman
- Jean Cocteau: A Life by Claude Arnaud, translated by Lauren Elkin and Charlotte Mandell
David Bromwich
The Age of Detesting Trump
Simon Wren-Lewis
Short Cuts: Magic Money Trees
Adam Mars-Jones
- The Boat Rocker by Ha Jin
Daniel Trilling
- Violent Borders: Refugees and the Right to Move by Reece Jones
- Refuge: Transforming a Broken Refugee System by Alexander Betts and Paul Collier
- No Borders: The Politics of Immigration Control and Resistance by Natasha King
Colin Burrow
On Philip Terry
Namara Smith
- Priestdaddy: A Memoir by Patricia Lockwood
Sean Borodale
Two Poems
Sheila Heti
- The First Wife by Paulina Chiziane, translated by David Brookshaw
Julian Bell
In Cardiff: Gillian Ayres
Stefan Collini
- Ark of Civilisation: Refugee Scholars and Oxford University, 1930-45 edited by Sally Crawford, Katharina Ulmschneider and Jaś Elsner
Jorie Graham
Poem: ‘I’m Reading Your Mind’
Steven Shapin
- Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Wonder Woman’
Lawrence Goldman
- Red Ellen: The Life of Ellen Wilkinson, Socialist, Feminist, Internationalist by Laura Beers
Duncan Wheeler
Diary: Bullfighting