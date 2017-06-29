Contents
-
Rosemary Hill
- The Good Bohemian: The Letters of Ida John edited by Rebecca John and Michael Holroyd
-
Letters
Peter Godfrey, Aidan Byrne, Xavier Leduc, Donna Haraway, Liam Young, Chris Edwards, Judith More
-
David Runciman
The Choice Was Real
-
Greg Grandin
- Chávez: My First Life by Hugo Chávez and Ignacio Ramonet, translated by Ann Wright
-
Michael Wood
- The Untold Journey: The Life of Diana Trilling by Natalie Robins
-
Ian Patterson
Poem: ‘Plenty of Nothing’
-
Joanna Biggs
- Fever Dream by Samanta Schweblin, translated by Megan McDowell
-
Timothy Shenk
- Karl Marx: Greatness and Illusion by Gareth Stedman Jones
-
Hugo Williams
Poem: ‘TV Times’
-
Eleanor Birne
At New Hall: Modern Women’s Art
-
Eric Foner
- A Mind to Stay: White Plantation, Black Homeland by Sydney Nathans
-
Gavin Francis
- The Mystery of Sleep: Why a Good Night’s Rest Is Vital to a Better, Healthier Life by Meir Kryger
-
Christopher Krebs
- The Age of Caesar: Five Roman Lives by Plutarch, translated by Pamela Mensch
-
Tom Crewe
Short Cuts: Labour’s Best Cards
-
Musab Younis
- Freedom Time: Negritude, Decolonisation and the Future of the World by Gary Wilder
-
Will Self
- The Smile Stealers: The Fine and Foul Art of Dentistry by Richard Barnett
-
Tim Parks
- A Family Lexicon by Natalia Ginzburg, translated by Jenny McPhee
-
Helen McCarthy
- The Butcher, the Baker, the Candlestick-Maker: The Story of Britain through Its Census, since 1801 by Roger Hutchinson
-
Andrew Sinclair
Havana, 1968
-
Colin Kidd and Malcolm Petrie
Our National Hodgepodge
-
August Kleinzahler
On Roy Fisher
-
Long Ling
Diary: Death at the Banquet