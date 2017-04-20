Contents
James Meek
Somerdale to Skarbimierz
Letters
Victoria Coulson, Ben Carver, Jane Salvage, Alex Bellamy, Anthony Paul, Ruth Maclennan, Giacinto Palmieri, Blaine Stothard, Peter D. Smith, Peter Baker, Arja Kajermo, Bernard Danson, Malcolm Vale
Jeremy Harding
- Borderwall as Architecture: A Manifesto for the US-Mexico Boundary by Ronald Rael
David Runciman
Short Cuts: Tony and Jeremy
Michael Wood
Fritz Lang and the Life of Crime
Peter Green
- Democracy’s Slaves: A Political History of Ancient Greece by Paulin Ismard, translated by Jane Marie Todd
Tom Crewe
- A Very Queer Family Indeed: Sex, Religion and the Bensons in Victorian Britain by Simon Goldhill
Andrew O’Hagan
On Robert Silvers
Jenny Turner
- The World Saved by Kids: And Other Epics by Elsa Morante, translated by Cristina Viti
Rosemary Hill
At Pallant House: Victor Pasmore
Charles Hope
Help with His Drawing: Is It Really Sebastiano?
- Michelangelo & Sebastiano
J. Robert Lennon
- The Fall Guy by James Lasdun
Blair Worden
- How Shakespeare Put Politics on the Stage: Power and Succession in the History Plays by Peter Lake
Paul Batchelor
Poem: ‘The Curlew’
Ange Mlinko
- Deaths of the Poets by Paul Farley and Michael Symmons Roberts
Julian Barnes
Diary: People Will Hate Us Again