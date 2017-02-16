Contents
David Bromwich
Act One, Scene One: Don’t Resist, Oppose
Letters
Peter Connolly, Peter Bailey, Albion Urdank, Edward Burns, Andrew Black, Marina Warner, Colin Brewer
Karen Liebreich
Typing for Goebbels
John Barrell
- William Hogarth: A Complete Catalogue of the Paintings by Elizabeth Einberg
Rory Stewart
- Aleppo Observed: Ottoman Syria through the Eyes of Two Scottish Doctors, Alexander and Patrick Russell by Maurits H. van den Boogert
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Moonlight’
Francis Gooding
- Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? by Frans de Waal
- The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate by Peter Wohlleben, translated by Jane Billinghurst
Hal Foster
Erase, Deface, Transform: Eduardo Paolozzi
- Eduardo Paolozzi
David Trotter
- Orwell’s Nose: A Pathological Biography by John Sutherland
- Or Orwell: Writing and Democratic Socialism by Alex Woloch
August Kleinzahler
On Michael O’Brien
Sophie Pinkham
- Mayakovsky: A Biography by Bengt Jangfeldt, translated by Harry Watson
- Volodya: Selected Works by Vladimir Mayakovsky, edited by Rosy Carrick
Andrew O’Hagan
Short Cuts: Hemingway the Spy
Deborah Baker
- Guapa by Saleem Haddad
Michael Hofmann
At the Met
Tash Aw
- The End of Eddy by Edouard Louis, translated by Michael Lucey
- Histoire de la violence by Edouard Louis
Nathan Perl-Rosenthal
- The Marquis: Lafayette Reconsidered by Laura Auricchio
Sidney Blumenthal
A Short History of the Trump Family
Susan Pedersen
On the March
Jenny Turner
Diary: ‘T2 Trainspotting’