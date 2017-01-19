Saving Time
Ian Patterson
for John Berger
It was called a hand as proof, spotless and caught
like watching a false cuff, kind of. It is a pepper mill
or a path like a vision along to the glass door. Her will
and the men, hesitating, end up like a house fire.
A tight fit bolts and lands in such a way. The shape of hers
seems to me to lament mere shade. How to paint more
of a given social role or type had nothing to do nor to believe
before the turn in time. Nothing can contain itself.
I knew about the grey stone and vegetables carried in his sack.
Writing, like the habit of meagre eating, taught me about exile.
To be a help he took my arm, white hair, ashes above his destiny,
he made his own way in his studio, a lesson for the future.
And when I told him, he imagined the dark coming back
until the sky flashes and the hill remains after death
even as you chart a future edifice of words. Do not explain
rags of mist and speed: the eyes are closed to hope.
page 12 | 224 words