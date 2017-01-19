Contents
Rebecca Solnit
From Lying to Leering: Penis Power
Letters
Edward Luttwak, Wolfgang Streeck, Adam Tooze, Fabian Acker, Suzanne Erfurth, Shaun Spiers, Luke Mitcheson, Christopher Lord, Sheila Fitzpatrick, David Seddon, Luc Bourrousse, Norbert Hirschhorn
Clare Bucknell
- Jonathan Swift: The Reluctant Rebel by John Stubbs
Ian Patterson
Poem: ‘Saving Time’
Glen Newey
- Utopia by Thomas More, edited by George M. Logan, translated by Robert M. Adams
- Utopia by Thomas More, translated by Gilbert Burnet
Thomas Jones
- The Hunt for Vulcan: How Albert Einstein Destroyed a Planet and Deciphered the Universe by Thomas Levenson
Jeremy Harding
- The Dictator’s Last Night by Yasmina Khadra, translated by Julian Evans
Adam O’Riordan
Two Poems
Adam Shatz
- Écrits sur l’aliénation et la liberté by Frantz Fanon, edited by Robert Young and Jean Khalfa
Stephen Sedley
Short Cuts: Anonymity
Martha Sprackland
Poem: ‘Hunterian Triptych’
Julian Barnes
At the Fondation Louis Vuitton
Garth Greenwell
- Hide by Matthew Griffin
Amia Srinivasan
Bundles: Remembering Derek Parfit
Colin Kidd
- The Marches: Border Walks with My Father by Rory Stewart
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘La La Land’
Alexander Briant
Diary: Oil Industry Corruption