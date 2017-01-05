Contents
-
Adam Tooze
- How Will Capitalism End? by Wolfgang Streeck
-
Letters
Peter Malpass, Julius Hogben, Naomi Levine, Jim Smyth, Chris Purnell, Bernard Liengme
-
Andrew O’Hagan
Short Cuts: The Article 50 Hearing
-
Susannah Clapp
- Beryl Bainbridge: Love by All Sorts of Means, a Biography by Brendan King
-
Mike Jay
- Shooting Up: A History of Drugs in Warfare by Łukasz Kamieński
- Blitzed: Drugs In Nazi Germany by Norman Ohler
-
Miller Oberman
Poem: ‘Three poems’
-
Nicholas Penny
- Kenneth Clark: Life, Art and ‘Civilisation’ by James Stourton
-
Marina Warner
Anglo-Egyptian Attitudes
-
Ian Penman
- The Age of Bowie: How David Bowie Made a World of Difference by Paul Morley
- On Bowie by Rob Sheffield
- On Bowie by Simon Critchley
- Shock and Awe: Glam Rock and Its Legacy by Simon Reynolds
-
Esther Chadwick
At the V&A
-
Madeleine Schwartz
- Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life by Ruth Franklin
- Dark Tales by Shirley Jackson
-
Adam Smyth
- Recipes for Thought: Knowledge and Taste in the Early Modern English Kitchen by Wendy Wall
-
John Burnside
Poem: ‘Arthur Rimbaud at Scamblesby, 1873’
-
James Meek
- Raymond Chandler: The Detections of Totality by Fredric Jameson
-
Kate Summerscale
On the Sofa: ‘Making a Murderer’
-
Terry Eagleton
- The Limits of Critique by Rita Felski
-
Alice Spawls
Christmas Trees
-
Alan Bennett
Diary