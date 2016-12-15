For Mitzi Angel

The man using the pay phone on Wall Street,

His back to you, is using it as a urinal,

And urinating – only logical!

Our degradation is complete.

The young woman, a crazy smile pickled in brine,

Cross-legged on the sidewalk in a T-shirt that says TOMORROW,

Holds a sign telling her sad story.

She’s reading a paperback of Lolita, stealthily, behind the sign.

She could be you –

Stranger things have turned out to be true.

He could be me –

Don’t rule out the possibility.

This shirtsleeves Christmas weather is lovely

And seriously weird.

El Niño is how Jesus was –

Both changed the climate.

Everyone will have a home. Everyone

Is safe and warm.

The homeless sleep on a bed of roses and sip ice-wine (German Eiswein).

They spend their time deciding where they want to dine.

They spend the rest of their time thinking about the sublime

And exhuming corpses

So they don’t have to beg for a living

From the living.

They bring back billions of bodies

And pile them in the apartment building lobbies

And repopulate the financial world with the dead

Like a dog bringing back a stick.

The stick is what was underground

Back in sunlight.

Cadavers and cremains hump on walkers down Wall Street

And a homeless hand reaches out to them for baksheesh.

She could be you!

Stranger things have turned out to be true.

He could be me –

I don’t discount the possibility.

Jews, Christians, Muslims, others – it’s Christmas morn.

Aloha, amici, Christ is born!

Flowers are fooled into thinking it’s spring.

The little city birds sing.