Contents
Mary Wellesley
- Menagerie: The History of Exotic Animals in England 1100-1837 by Caroline Grigson
Letters
Iain Mackintosh, Jon Miles, Mark Smith, Jonathan Harlow, Jonathan Holmes, Janet Halliday, David Wilson, Annie Epelboin, Hermione Goulding
Tom Crewe
The Strange Death of Municipal England
Frederick Seidel
Poem: ‘In Late December’
Richard Seymour
- This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things: Mapping the Relationship between Online Trolling and Mainstream Culture by Whitney Phillips
- Gendertrolling: How Misogyny Went Viral by Karla Mantilla
- Bad Clowns by Benjamin Radford
- Trolls: An Unnatural History by John Lindow
Peter de Bolla
At the Royal Academy
Andrew O’Hagan
All hail, sage lady: ‘The Crown’
Michael Wood
At the Movies: ‘Napoléon’
Tim Parks
- Flaubert by Michel Winock, translated by Nicholas Elliott
Ange Mlinko
Poem: ‘From ‘Epic’’
Neal Ascherson
- Spain in Our Hearts: Americans in the Spanish Civil War, 1936-39 by Adam Hochschild
- ¡No Pasarán! Writings from the Spanish Civil War edited by Pete Ayrton
- The Last Days of the Spanish Republic by Paul Preston
- A Distant Heartbeat: A War, a Disappearance and a Family’s Secrets by Eunice Lipton
Stephen W. Smith
Short Cuts: The ICC
Julian Bell
At the National Gallery
Adewale Maja-Pearce
- Birth of a Dream Weaver: A Writer’s Awakening by Ngugi wa Thiong’o
Bernard Becker
In the GDR
Philip Clark
- The Selected Letters of John Cage edited by Laura Kuhn
- Diary: How to Improve the World (You Will Only Make Matters Worse) by John Cage, edited by Richard Kraft and Joe Biel
Adam Thorpe
Poem: ‘Edge’
Rosemary Hill
- Persuading the People: British Propaganda in World War Two by David Welch
Mark Philip Bradley
- The Penguin History of Modern Vietnam by Christopher Goscha
Jonathan Lethem
Diary: Theatre of Injury