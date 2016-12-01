Contents
Letters
Polly Devlin, Rodney Mace, Nicholas Faith, Tim Smith-Laing, Philip Timms, Anne Rothenstein, Anthony Barnes
David Runciman
Is this how democracy ends?
Stefan Collini
- The Letters of Samuel Beckett Vol. IV: 1966-89 edited by George Craig, Martha Dow Fehsenfeld, Dan Gunn and Lois More Overbeck
Jan-Werner Müller
Capitalism in One Family
Christian Lorentzen
Short Cuts
Steven Shapin
- The Restless Clock: A History of the Centuries-Long Argument over What Makes Living Things Tick by Jessica Riskin
T.J. Clark
At the Royal Academy: James Ensor
Charles Nicholl
That Wild Mercury Sound
- The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12: The Cutting Edge 1965-66 by Bob Dylan
Frederick Wilmot-Smith
Who speaks for the state?
Hal Foster
At Tate Modern: Robert Rauschenberg
Gavin Jacobson
- The Rohingyas: Inside Myanmar’s Hidden Genocide by Azeem Ibrahim
- The Lady and the Generals: Aung San Suu Kyi and Burma’s Struggle for Freedom by Peter Popham
Joanna Biggs
- Swing Time by Zadie Smith
Anne Carson
Poem: ‘Tom and TV’
Nathan Thrall
- The Way to the Spring: Life and Death in Palestine by Ben Ehrenreich
Tom Shippey
- Elf Queens and Holy Friars: Fairy Beliefs and the Medieval Church by Richard Firth Green
Edward Luttwak
- The Pentagon’s Brain: An Uncensored History of Darpa, America’s Top Secret Military Research Agency by Annie Jacobsen
Sheila Fitzpatrick
Diary: Andrei Platonov