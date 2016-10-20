Contents
Eliot Weinberger
Who Won’t Be Voting for Trump
Letters
Marta Uminska, Timothy Garton Ash, Amia Srinivasan, Donald Mintz, Pieter van den Toorn, David Hall, Carole Fabricant, Stephen Kennamer, Tom Recht, Andrew Wilton, Baer Pettit, Michael Taylor, Brian Charlesworth, Deborah Charlesworth
Malcolm Bull
- Ponderings II-VI: Black Notebooks, 1931-38 by Martin Heidegger, translated by Richard Rojcewicz
Rosemary Hill
- Outlandish Knight: The Byzantine Life of Steven Runciman by Minoo Dinshaw
John Lanchester
Short Cuts
Inigo Thomas
The Chase: Turner’s ‘Rain, Steam and Speed’
Jean McNicol
- Rupert Brooke: Life, Death and Myth by Nigel Jones
- Fatal Glamour: The Life of Rupert Brooke by Paul Delany
- The Second I Saw You: The True Love Story of Rupert Brooke and Phyllis Gardner by Lorna C. Beckett
Michael Wood
At the Movies: At the Movies: Da Palma
Susan Pedersen
- White World Order, Black Power Politics: The Birth of American International Relations by Robert Vitalis
Hugo Williams
Poem: ‘A New Country’
Bernard Porter
- Spies in the Congo: The Race for the Ore that Built the Atomic Bomb by Susan Williams
Sheila Fitzpatrick
- Chernobyl Prayer: A Chronicle of the Future by Svetlana Alexievich, translated by Anna Gunin and Arch Tait
- Second-Hand Time: The Last of the Soviets by Svetlana Alexievich, translated by Bela Shayevich
Gillian Darley
At the Train Station
David Craig
- The Most Perfect Thing: Inside (and outside) a Bird’s Egg by Tim Birkhead
Tobias Gregory
- John Donne edited by Janel Mueller
David Harsent
Thirteen Poems from ‘Salt’
Brian Dillon
- Pond by Claire-Louise Bennett
Gwen Burnyeat
No!: The Colombian Referendum
Stefan Collini
- Against Everything: On Dishonest Times by Mark Greif
Stephen Burt
Poem: ‘My 1981’
Patrick Cockburn
Diary