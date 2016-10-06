Contents
-
Letters
Satvinder Juss, Joshua Gaskell, Tom Killian, David Hall, Rosemary Hill, Gary Amdahl, John A. Davis, Benedict Birnberg, Bob Jope
-
Adam Mars-Jones
- Nutshell by Ian McEwan
-
Eric Foner
- American Revolutions: A Continental History, 1750-1804 by Alan Taylor
-
Yonatan Mendel
- 1929: Year Zero of the Arab-Israeli Conflict by Hillel Cohen, translation by Haim Watzman
-
Andrew O’Hagan
- Powerhouse: Untold Story of Hollywood’s Creative Artists Agency by James Andrew Miller
-
Ben Jackson
- The Boy Who Could Change the World: The Writings of Aaron Swartz by Aaron Swartz
-
Lewis Biggs
At Land Art Mongolia
-
Jon Day
- Today We Die a Little: The Rise and Fall of Emil Zatopek, Olympic Legend by Richard Askwith
- Endurance: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Emil Zatopek by Rick Broadbent
-
Peter Howarth
- Poetic Artifice: A Theory of 20th-Century Poetry by Veronica Forrest-Thomson, edited by Gareth Farmer
-
Joanna Biggs
Short Cuts: Marguerite Duras
-
Tony Wood
- Signs Preceding the End of the World by Yuri Herrera, translated by Lisa Dillman
- The Transmigration of Bodies by Yuri Herrera, translated by Lisa Dillman
-
Marina Warner
Those Brogues
-
Christopher Benfey
- Frederick Law Olmsted: Writings on Landscape, Culture and Society edited by Charles E. Beveridge
-
Tim Liardet
Poem: ‘Two Poems’
-
Francis Gooding
- The Mushroom at the End of the World: On the Possibility of Life in Capitalist Ruins by Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing
-
Laura Jacobs
- Dance to the Piper by Agnes de Mille
-
Christopher Tayler
- Golden Hill by Francis Spufford
-
Kathleen Jamie
Diary