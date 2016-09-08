Contents
Terry Eagleton
- The Trials of the King of Hampshire: Madness, Secrecy and Betrayal in Georgian England by Elizabeth Foyster
Letters
David Roberts, Colin Munro, Geoffrey Wheatcroft, Peter Jackson, Frank Stone, Dennis Smith, Simon Down, Benjamin Friedman, John O'Byrne
Tim Barker
- Necessary Trouble: Americans in Revolt by Sarah Jaffe
David Runciman
Untouchable?: The Tory State?
Stuart Middleton
- Harold Wilson: The Unprincipled Prime Minister? Reappraising Harold Wilson edited by Andrew Crines and Kevin Hickson
Mike Jay
- The Man Who Closed the Asylums: Franco Basaglia and the Revolution in Mental Health Care by John Foot
Jonathan Meades
Short Cuts
Steven Rose
How to Get Another Thorax: Epigenetics
Mary Ann Caws
At MoMA
Thomas Nagel
- Does Terrorism Work? A History by Richard English
Owen Bennett-Jones
The Overlooked: The Deobandis
Raoul Vaneigem
A Thousand Erotic Games: Hieronymus Bosch
Malise Ruthven
- What Is Islam? The Importance of Being Islamic by Shahab Ahmed
Anne Carson
Poem: ‘Wrong Norma’
Michael Newton
- Charles Williams: The Third Inkling by Grevel Lindop
Jeremy Harding
At the Centre Pompidou
Emily Witt
- The Girls by Emma Cline
David Denby
Diary