Contents
-
Eliot Weinberger
‘It was everything’: The Republican Convention
-
Letters
Oliver Miles, Keith Bilton, Tom Pye, Peter Hands, Michael Hill, Nicholas Stargardt, Anne Summers, Michael Neill, Peter Archard
-
Mark Ford
- The Poems of T.S. Eliot: Volume I: Collected & Uncollected Poems edited by Christopher Ricks and Jim McCue
- The Poems of T.S. Eliot: Volume II: Practical Cats & Further Verses edited by Christopher Ricks and Jim McCue
-
Mary-Kay Wilmers
Subjective Correlative
-
Tom Crewe
We Are Many: In the Corbyn Camp
-
David Morley
Two Poems
-
Jon Day
Short Cuts
-
Colin Burrow
- ‘The Sea, the Sea’; ‘A Severed Head’ by Iris Murdoch
-
Ruth Bernard Yeazell
- Autobiographies: ‘A Small Boy and Others’; ‘Notes of a Son and Brother’; ‘The Middle Years’ and Other Writings by Henry James, edited by Philip Horne
-
Ian Patterson
At the Fitzwilliam
-
Diarmaid MacCulloch
- Brand Luther: How an Unheralded Monk Turned His Small Town into a Centre of Publishing, Made Himself the Most Famous Man in Europe – and Started the Protestant Reformation by Andrew Pettegree
- Martin Luther: Renegade and Prophet by Lyndal Roper
- Martin Luther: Visionary Reformer by Scott H. Hendrix
-
Nick Richardson
- Beast by Paul Kingsnorth
-
Paul Taylor
The Concept of ‘Cat Face’: Machine Learning
-
Michael Wood
At the Movies
-
Katherine Rundell
- Gabriel-Ernest and Other Tales by Saki, illustrated by Quentin Blake
-
Robert Baird
- Hystopia by David Means
-
Brian Dillon
At the Foundling Museum
-
Yoram Gorlizki
- On Stalin’s Team: The Years of Living Dangerously in Soviet Politics by Sheila Fitzpatrick
-
Paul Farley
Poem: ‘The Keeper of Red Carpets’
-
Anne Diebel
- Robert Lowell in Love by Jeffrey Meyers
-
Christian Lorentzen
Diary: The Democratic Convention