The way orchid

splits the difference

with hot pink,

say,

in the hanging

plastic crystal –

how an increased level

of saturation

can come across

as reticence

or even

as retraction.

There, where it changes

tack –

the as in the

‘come across as’ –

put your tongue on that.

Sign in car window:

It’s

not about

us, it’s

about Him.

Hot potato.

Of course, it’s terrible

when civilians

burn,

when they strangle.

Everyone

will say the same thing.