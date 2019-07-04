Two Poems
Rae Armantrout
Value Added
The way orchid
splits the difference
with hot pink,
say,
in the hanging
plastic crystal –
how an increased level
of saturation
can come across
as reticence
or even
as retraction.
There, where it changes
tack –
the as in the
‘come across as’ –
put your tongue on that.
‘A Child Is Being Beaten’
Sign in car window:
It’s
not about
us, it’s
about Him.
Hot potato.
Of course, it’s terrible
when civilians
burn,
when they strangle.
Everyone
will say the same thing.
Vol. 41 No. 13 · 4 July 2019 » Rae Armantrout » Two Poems
page 24 | 167 words